Netanyahu says Israeli forces crossed Litani River in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that his military crossed the Litani River in southern Lebanon, signaling a move beyond the previously declared area of the Israeli ground offensive.

Netanyahu said during a seminar in the Jordan Valley, “We attacked Beirut now, and we attacked Tyre yesterday, and our forces crossed the Litani River. We are striking them and will strike them forcefully,” according to Israel’s Channel 14, referring to Hezbollah.

The Litani is Lebanon’s main river, originating west of Baalbek and flowing through the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon before reaching the south of the country.

Netanyahu also claimed that the Israeli army would eliminate Hezbollah’s drone threat.

Israel continues daily violations of a ceasefire agreement announced April 17 that was extended until early July.

Hezbollah has responded to the violations with rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah drones have raised growing concern in Israel, with Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat” due to the difficulty in detection.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive in Lebanon that has killed 3,269 people and wounded 9,840, in addition to displacing more than 1 million, according to official figures through Wednesday.

Israel has occupied areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During the current offensive, Israel has advanced around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into southern Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.