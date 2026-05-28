Foreign Ministry says drone and missile attacks constitute dangerous escalation and violation of sovereignty

Kuwait condemns Iranian attacks on its territory as flagrant violation of sovereignty, security Foreign Ministry says drone and missile attacks constitute dangerous escalation and violation of sovereignty

Kuwait on Thursday strongly condemned what it described as Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting its territory, calling them a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and security.

The attacks posed a direct threat to civilians and vital facilities, demanding that Iran immediately and unconditionally stop what it described as “aggressive attacks,” Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported, citing a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also held Iran fully responsible for the attacks and stressed that Kuwait reserves the right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory.

The statement came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier Thursday that it targeted a US airbase in Kuwait in response to an American aerial strike near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said the retaliatory strike came hours after US aerial projectiles allegedly struck an area near the airport in the southern port city.

“This response is a serious warning so that the enemy knows aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said, warning that any repeated attacks would draw a “more decisive” response.

Earlier Thursday, a US official told Anadolu that US forces had shot down four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was allegedly preparing to launch another drone.

The official claimed the US actions were “measured” and “purely defensive,” saying they were intended to maintain the ceasefire.

Iran later condemned the US military strike near Bandar Abbas, accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and threatening regional countries, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks across the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad have yet to produce a lasting agreement.