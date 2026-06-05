More than 2,100 people sheltering in UNRWA facilities as hostilities continue despite truce, agency says

UN agency says displacement in Lebanon rises despite ceasefire More than 2,100 people sheltering in UNRWA facilities as hostilities continue despite truce, agency says

Displacement in Lebanon has grown in recent weeks despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Thursday, warning that the humanitarian situation remains “fragile and unpredictable.”

In its latest emergency situation report, UNRWA said 2,148 displaced people from 661 families were registered in its two emergency shelters as of June 2 -- nearly twice as many as the 1,264 people registered May 19.

The agency attributed the increase to Israeli evacuation warnings and intensified military activity, particularly in areas south of the Litani River.

UNRWA said more than 1.1 million people had been displaced across Lebanon as of May 26, including 127,714 people sheltering at 631 sites nationwide.

According to the report, Israeli forces issued evacuation warnings on May 27 for all areas south of the Zahrani River, including the city of Tyre and nearby Palestinian refugee camps.

The agency said airstrikes near the Rashidieh and El Buss Palestinian refugee camps, combined with evacuation warnings, triggered a significant exodus, with around one-third of the camps’ usual population of 28,000 estimated to have fled.

“Most displaced families seek shelter with relatives or host communities,” the report said.

UNRWA also reported that hostilities continued, with Hezbollah launching drones and rockets into northern Israel and Israeli forces carrying out airstrikes and issuing evacuation warnings in parts of Lebanon.

The agency said 12 of its 26 health centers and clinics in Lebanon remained operational as of June 2, while 14 had been closed because of the security situation.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 16 and has since been extended twice, most recently until mid-June. However, Hezbollah has rejected the terms of the ceasefire, and talks are set to continue.

UNRWA said the humanitarian situation remains unstable despite the ceasefire, citing continued hostilities, periodic escalations, displacement and uncertainty over population movements.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.​​​​​​​