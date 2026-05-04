No injuries reported in attack on ADNOC tanker, Foreign Ministry says

UAE says tanker hit by Iranian drones in Strait of Hormuz No injuries reported in attack on ADNOC tanker, Foreign Ministry says

The United Arab Emirates said Monday that "a national tanker" belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was hit by two Iranian drones while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as “a terrorist Iranian assault,” saying no injuries were reported.

"The UAE stresses the need for Iran to stop these treacherous attacks, and ensuring its full commitment to halting all hostilities and fully and unconditionally reopening the Strait, thereby achieving regional security and the stability of the global economy and trade," the ministry stated.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center earlier reported that a tanker was struck by "unknown projectiles" in waters north of Fujairah in the UAE.

UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident approximately 78 nautical miles (89.7 miles) north of the city, adding that no environmental impact had been reported.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.