Poland treating Pentagon’s unexpected decision to cancel planned rotation of 4,000 US troops as 'an incident'

Poland seeks clarity after surprise US troop deployment reversal Poland treating Pentagon’s unexpected decision to cancel planned rotation of 4,000 US troops as 'an incident'

Poland is seeking urgent clarification from Washington after the Pentagon unexpectedly cancelled a planned rotation of 4,000 US troops to the country, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said Monday.

“We are treating this as an incident, which we will be clarifying this week,” Zalewski told broadcaster TOK FM.

He said the decision came as a surprise because military cooperation between Warsaw and Washington had previously been marked by transparency and consultation.

According to Zalewski, the way the decision was communicated suggested it may have been pushed through quickly within the Pentagon.

The controversy follows reports that the Pentagon cancelled the planned rotational deployment of a US armored brigade combat team to Poland. CNN linked the move to a broader effort by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to reduce American troop levels in Europe.

US Army General Christopher LaNeve later told members of Congress that commanders had been instructed to reduce troop levels and concluded that “it made the most sense for that brigade to not do its deployment in theater.”

Warsaw has spent years deepening defense ties with Washington, hosting thousands of American troops on rotational deployments, purchasing large quantities of US military equipment and positioning itself as NATO’s key eastern flank state.

The timing of the move is particularly sensitive amid uncertainty in Europe over the future direction of US security policy under President Donald Trump and growing debate in Washington over military commitments abroad.

Polish officials, however, have sought to calm concerns publicly.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday that the changes were “logistical in nature” and would not directly weaken Poland’s deterrence capabilities.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would “not lose out” and could ultimately benefit from a more permanent American military presence instead of rotational deployments.

“We have the strongest possible declaration from the president of the United States,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN) suggested the move may be connected to the planned withdrawal of the US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck in Germany. Officials indicated that elements of that unit could eventually replace forces previously intended for Poland.

However, the bureau also noted that Washington had not proposed any changes to the 2020 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement governing the stationing of US troops in Poland.

Kosiniak-Kamysz is scheduled to meet Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on Wednesday, while Polish Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Wieslaw Kukula is due to meet NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich on Tuesday.

Zalewski is also expected to travel to Washington this week.