EU foreign policy chief urges ‘more strategic’ action to maintain geopolitical role Kallas calls for better alignment of aid, trade, security tools

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that the EU must act more strategically if it wants to remain a geopolitical actor, as global development aid declines.

“If we want to be a geopolitical actor, we have to be more strategic about this,” Kallas said in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council focused on development.

She said Europe remains “the largest donor in the world of humanitarian aid and development aid,” but stressed that resources must be used more effectively.

“That means that we have to match our tools … to the needs of our partners, but also to take into consideration our own interests,” she added.

Kallas also pointed to limited resources under initiatives such as the Global Gateway, saying: “We have to be more strategic about this, where our input has the most impact.”

She further indicated that the EU should remain flexible in its partnerships.

“If a partner supports Russia or Iran, then … we can realign our engagement,” she said.

Kallas also warned about the wider impact of the war in Iran, particularly on vulnerable populations.

“We see the energy prices rising, we see the inflation, … and also the crisis of fertilizers that … might bring about famine,” she said.

The EU, she added, is deepening cooperation with regional actors, including Gulf countries, while continuing to support UN efforts to assist those most affected.