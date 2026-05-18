3 of the 4 sub-indices see increase month-on-month in May

Türkiye's consumer confidence hits highest level since March 2025 3 of the 4 sub-indices see increase month-on-month in May

Consumer confidence index hit the highest level in May since March 2025, at 85.8, TurkStat figures showed on Monday.

The index was also up from 85.5 in April, TurkStat announced.

Three sub-indexes saw increases in May, on a monthly basis, while financial situation of household at present was only sub-index posted a decline, with 3.5%.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months sub-index improved by 0.04%, financial situation expectation of household over the next 12 months rose 0.5%, and general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months increased by 3.9%.

The consumer confidence index is considered a key indicator of economic sentiment, reflecting households’ views on financial conditions, the broader economy, and spending intentions.