Alessandro Mantovani says Gaza flotilla seeks to break both Israeli siege and ‘wall of silence’ in Europe

Italian journalist on Global Sumud Flotilla stresses importance of European support for Gaza mission Alessandro Mantovani says Gaza flotilla seeks to break both Israeli siege and ‘wall of silence’ in Europe

Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, said he joined the mission because he believes Europeans should support efforts to end the siege on Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu aboard the Kasr-i Sadabad vessel, which departed from Türkiye as part of the flotilla, Mantovani, a correspondent for the Italy-based newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, said he was one of three European Union citizens on the boat attempting to reach Gaza.

"The reason I joined the flotilla, as a newsmaker from Europe, is that I believe we should support this mission, which aims to end the war in Gaza,” Mantovani said.

He spoke ahead of the Israeli attack on the humanitarian flotilla, carrying activists from 39 countries, in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The flotilla, consisting of 54 boats, set sail on Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since the summer of 2007.

The Italian journalist noted that Gaza is no longer being discussed in the Italian media and recalled that Israeli naval forces intervened the flotilla vessels in international waters near the Greek island of Crete in the eastern Mediterranean in late April.

“I am here because I think that as information, as a news operator, we have to back this mission to try to break the siege in Gaza and break also the wall of silence that in Europe we see about Gaza,” Mantovani said.

"The response of European governments, starting with the Italian government, has been very weak,” he said, adding that such a stance encourages Israel towards further escalation.

Mantovani described the atmosphere of sailing towards Gaza aboard the flotilla as being “ like a public demonstration in the middle of the sea.”

“The morale of the participants is good. We lost a lot of time due to various technical problems. But I think the movement is good,” he said, adding that while he is on a boat departing from Türkiye, those who set sail from Barcelona and Sicily were more exhausted due to the longer journeys.

After the Israeli attack, Global Sumud aid flotilla demanded “safe passage” for its humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of carrying out “illegal acts of piracy.”

In a statement, the flotilla said Israeli forces attacked the first of its boats “in broad daylight” in international waters while military vessels intercepted the fleet.

“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission,” the statement added.