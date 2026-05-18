Türkiye condemns Israeli intervention against Gaza aid flotilla in international waters Foreign Ministry calls Israeli intervention ‘new act of piracy,’ urges unconditional release of detained activists

Türkiye on Monday condemned Israel’s intervention against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, describing it as “a new act of piracy.”

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces intervened against the flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We condemn the intervention carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was formed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and which constitutes a new act of piracy,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that citizens from nearly 40 countries were aboard the flotilla and said Israel’s “attacks and intimidation policies” would not prevent international solidarity with the Palestinian people.

It called on Israel to immediately halt the intervention and unconditionally release the detained participants.

The ministry also said Turkish authorities were taking necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Turkish citizens aboard the flotilla and were closely monitoring developments in coordination with other countries.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters. Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces intercepting the vessels one by one.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that activists detained aboard the flotilla were being transferred to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before being taken to the port of Ashdod.

The Global Sumud aid flotilla demanded “safe passage” for its humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of carrying out “illegal acts of piracy.”

In a statement, the flotilla said Israeli forces attacked the first of its boats “in broad daylight” in international waters while military vessels intercepted the fleet.

“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission,” the statement said.