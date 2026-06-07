Conversation comes amid rising tensions following Israeli strike on Beirut and Iran's subsequent military response

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions, Iran-US talks by phone Conversation comes amid rising tensions following Israeli strike on Beirut and Iran's subsequent military response

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed regional tensions and the latest developments in negotiations between Iran and the United States during a phone call on Sunday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the two ministers reviewed developments that unfolded in the region earlier in the day and exchanged views on the current state of the Iran-US talks.

The call came amid heightened regional tensions following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Dahiyeh district despite an existing ceasefire.

Iranian officials condemned the attack and said Tehran would respond.

Earlier Sunday, the Iranian military said it had targeted Israel's Ramat David Air Base with ballistic missiles, describing the facility as a hub for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.