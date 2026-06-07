Iran launches missiles at Israel amid escalation over Beirut attack Israeli army claims all missiles shot down by air defenses

Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel late Sunday in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April amid an escalation following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB confirmed the strikes, saying attacks will continue “if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon.”

Hebrew media reported that Iran fired three waves of missiles toward Israel, while Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the attack involved a total of 10 ballistic missiles, including a salvo of four projectiles.

Initial reports indicated damage in the Israeli city of Tiberias, while operations at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv were suspended.

The Israeli army said air defense systems intercepted the missiles before later claiming that all projectiles had been shot down.

Explosions were heard over Haifa and Nazareth as Israeli air defense systems responded to the attack, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

KAN reported the cancellation of classes across Israel and quoted Israeli officials as saying that Tel Aviv would respond to the Iranian attack.

Channel 12 also reported that an Israeli woman sustained moderate injuries while heading to a protected area during the missile attack, while an unnamed Israeli official told the broadcaster there was “no chance” Israel would refrain from retaliating.

The escalation came hours after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least two people and injured 11.

The strike marked the third Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs since a ceasefire took effect on April 17, following previous attacks on May 6 and May 28.