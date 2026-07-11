Araghchi arrived in Omani capital on Saturday as head of a political and legal delegation, says Iran's official IRNA news agency

Top Iranian, Omani diplomats discuss safe passage for vessels through Hormuz Araghchi arrived in Omani capital on Saturday as head of a political and legal delegation, says Iran's official IRNA news agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi met in Oman’s capital Muscat on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, maritime security, and safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Araghchi, who arrived in the Omani capital earlier Saturday at the head of a political and legal delegation, affirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Oman.

For his part, Albusaidi reiterated Oman's "principled position" in favor of using diplomacy to prevent further escalation in the region and expressed hope that "full implementation” of last month’s framework deal between Iran and the US would contribute to improving regional security.

The two also discussed bilateral ties in various fields, regional developments, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and exchanged views on mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships through the strategic waterway "in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," as the framework deal is known, IRNA reported.

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistani-brokered agreement aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace deal.

However, the sides this week exchanged attacks following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.

