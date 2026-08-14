Turkish National Defense Ministry says 2 countries will continue to stand together, strengthening their shared history and fraternity

Türkiye congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day, reaffirms fraternal ties Turkish National Defense Ministry says 2 countries will continue to stand together, strengthening their shared history and fraternity

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Friday congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, reaffirming the close ties between the two countries.

"Happy Independence Day to our friendly and fraternal country Pakistan!" the ministry said in a message shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that Türkiye and Pakistan "will continue to stand together for a stronger future by preserving their shared history and bonds of fraternity."

The ministry highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries and emphasized their commitment to maintaining close cooperation.