Inquiry into $6.7 M gift from cryptocurrency entrepreneur that Farage did not declare resumes following by-election victory

Parliamentary inquiry resumes after Reform UK leader wins by-election Inquiry into $6.7 M gift from cryptocurrency entrepreneur that Farage did not declare resumes following by-election victory

A parliamentary investigation into Nigel Farage over a gift from a cryptocurrency entrepreneur was reopened on Friday, hours after the Reform UK party leader won Clacton by-election, according to media reports.

The inquiry into a £5 million (about $6.7 million) gift from a cryptocurrency entrepreneur that Farage did not declare has resumed after he won Thursday's election, according to the House of Commons website.

The investigation was paused after Farage resigned as an MP last month which triggered a by-election featuring a record 34 candidates, with major parties opting not to contest the seat.

According to the results, Farage received over 60% of the votes in the contest, while his main rival, satirical candidate Count Binface, received 9,455 votes, or 26.71%.

The resignation came after The Sunday Times reported that he received financial support from a longstanding ally before he became an MP, which he did not declare to parliamentary authorities during the 2024 general elections.

It came after it emerged earlier this year that he had separately received a £5 million ($6.7 million) gift from a party donor before the election.

The issue has prompted a political row between Farage and opposition parties, along with a wide-range of media coverage of his financial affairs.

However, in a video statement, the Reform UK party leader said he had done nothing wrong and wanted voters to judge his actions rather than journalists.