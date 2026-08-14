Tusk orders closer monitoring as anti-Ukrainian violence rises in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday instructed the Interior Ministry and security services to closely monitor a rise in anti-Ukrainian violence and hostility, as government officials warned that growing tensions threaten Poland’s security interests and relations with Kyiv.



Polish media reported Friday that the government was increasingly concerned that anti-Ukrainian sentiment was moving beyond political rhetoric and online hostility into real-world aggression.



The concern follows a series of attacks and incidents involving Ukrainians in recent weeks. Police received 180 reports of hate crimes against Ukrainian citizens in the first half of 2026, around 30% more than in the same period last year.



Speaking after several recent attacks, Tusk said those responsible for xenophobic violence were acting “against Poland’s interests” and helping both Russian and nationalist agendas.



He said Russian information operations are specifically designed to blur that distinction and undermine cooperation between the two countries, which remain strategically linked by the war in Ukraine.



Polish security services have identified operations aimed at manipulating Ukrainian communities in Poland and inflaming bilateral tensions. Special services coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak said in July that Russia’s information war against Poland had intensified significantly and that Moscow wanted to create “as much tension as possible between Poland and Ukraine.”



In another case announced in July, Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) said an 18-year-old Ukrainian had been charged with carrying out 47 acts on behalf of Russian intelligence, including attacks on memorial sites aimed at provoking conflict between Poles and Ukrainians.



Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv have risen sharply this summer, particularly over historical disputes surrounding the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).



The group is regarded by many Ukrainians as part of the country’s struggle against Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, but in Poland it is held responsible for massacres of Polish civilians in Volhynia and eastern Galicia.