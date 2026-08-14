Panama Canal retains key role in global economy on 112th anniversary Data shows waterway connects 180 maritime routes and 1,920 ports, serves 170 countries and handled 13,404 transits in 2025

The Panama Canal continues to play an increasingly important role in the global economy as it marks the 112th anniversary of its opening.

One of the most critical links in global supply chains and maritime transportation, the canal remains at the center of international commerce because of its treaty-based legal framework, sophisticated lock system and growing trade performance.

Anadolu compiled the latest data on the canal, along with details of its structure and operation.

Located in Panama, between Costa Rica and Colombia, the approximately 77-kilometer (48-mile) waterway supports the local economy while shortening intercontinental shipping routes by thousands of kilometers.

Data show that the canal connects 180 maritime routes and 1,920 ports, serves 170 countries and handled 13,404 vessel transits in 2025.

Total vessel tonnage passing through the canal during the 2025 fiscal year reached approximately 489.2 million Panama Canal Universal Measurement System (PC/UMS) tons.

An average of 34 vessels passed through the canal each day in January, rising to 37 in March. On the busiest days, the number of transits exceeded 40.

The canal handles around 5% of global maritime trade, while more than 70% of the cargo passing through it either originates in or is destined for the US.

Its operations are supported by 9,014 employees, while revenue generated by the canal reached approximately $5.7 billion in 2025.

Its contribution extends beyond international trade to Panama’s domestic economy. The canal contributed around $4.2 billion to the country’s economy in 2025, with its direct contribution to gross domestic product estimated at 3.4%.

A 26-meter water staircase

The defining geographical and technical feature of the Panama Canal is its stepped lock system, which raises vessels 26 meters (85 feet) above sea level.

Because of the varying elevations along the canal, a full passage generally takes between eight and 10 hours.

After entering the canal, a vessel moves into enclosed lock chambers, where rising water gradually lifts it 26 meters above sea level. It then crosses Gatun Lake, a freshwater reservoir, before gravity-powered locks lower it back to sea level and it continues its ocean voyage.

The canal shortens a voyage between the eastern and western coasts of the US by approximately 15,000 kilometers. For vessels traveling between Europe and East Asia, it reduces the journey by around 3,700 kilometers.

The route is operated by the Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous public institution that applies dynamic pricing based on global shipping demand and seasonal water levels.

Under Article 3 of the 1977 Neutrality Treaty governing the canal, warships belonging to all nations may pass through without being subjected to inspection, search, or surveillance as a condition of transit, regardless of their internal operations, means of propulsion, origin, destination, or armament.