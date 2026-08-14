Sudanese army repels RSF attack in North Kordofan's El-Obeid Army, supporting forces pushed back RSF attack on Jabal Hashaba and Umm Arda, military sources tell Anadolu

The Sudanese army and allied forces repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on two areas southwest of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, military sources told Anadolu on Friday.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said the army and supporting forces pushed back the RSF attack on Jabal Hashaba and Umm Arda on Friday morning.

They claimed that the RSF suffered losses in personnel and equipment but provided no figures.

Members of the army and allied Joint Forces also published videos from Jabal Hashaba and Umm Arda which they said showed their control of the two areas after thwarting the attack.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the RSF had issued an official statement on the clashes as of 9.15 am GMT.

The developments came amid escalating fighting in the Kordofan and Darfur regions and Blue Nile state.

On Thursday, the army said it had repelled an RSF attack on the Jabra al-Sheikh area of North Kordofan, claiming that the paramilitary group sustained heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

The three states of the Kordofan region — North, West and South — have witnessed fighting between the army and the RSF since Oct. 25.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the army and the RSF over disagreements about the group’s integration into the military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced or forced about 15 million others to flee, according to UN data, local authorities and academic estimates.