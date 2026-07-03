- Explosive device planted on passenger bus was neutralized before detonation, says state media

Syrian security forces foil bomb attack in rural area of Damascus - Explosive device planted on passenger bus was neutralized before detonation, says state media

Syrian security forces thwarted a bomb attack in a rural area of the capital Damascus after discovering and dismantling an improvised explosive device planted on a passenger bus, state media said Friday.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbariah TV said Internal Security Command units in rural Damascus moved after receiving reports of an explosive device aboard a moving passenger bus in the Al-Wurud area.

Bomb disposal teams were dispatched to the scene and successfully neutralized the device before it detonated, the report said.

No casualties were reported.

The attempted attack comes a day after a bomb explosion struck a cafe near the Justice Palace on the road leading to the historic Al-Hamidiyah Souq in central Damascus, killing 10 people and injuring 21 others. The attack drew international condemnation.

No group has claimed responsibility for either incident. Syrian authorities are continuing investigations.