'Our mine countermeasure assets and their escorts will remain deployed and ready to operate with our partners,' says President Emmanuel Macron

Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle returns to France from Middle East 'Our mine countermeasure assets and their escorts will remain deployed and ready to operate with our partners,' says President Emmanuel Macron

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will return to its home port after "positive" developments between the US and Iran, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

"The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will return to its home port in Toulon, while our mine countermeasure assets and their escorts will remain deployed and ready to operate with our partners," Macron said on US social media platform X.

He mentioned how France deployed mine countermeasure assets to the Middle East, including two minehunter vessels.

"Accompanied by two frigates and a maritime patrol aircraft, these assets remain ready to help, alongside our partners, fully restore navigation. and ensure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," said Macron.

He stressed that last month’s signing of a framework agreement between the US and Iran marked an important step for regional stability.

"In light of this positive development and changing operational requirements, and following constructive discussions with the Sultan of Oman, I have decided to adjust our military deployment," he explained.

Macron further reiterated France's full commitment to adjust its military posture in line with developments on the ground and the region's security needs.