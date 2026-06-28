Several explosions reported in southern Iran’s Sirik, Qeshm Island Projectiles hit telecommunications tower in Tahrouyi village, military source tells Iranian state TV

Several explosions were heard early Sunday in the city of Sirik in southern Iran, Iranian state television reported.

The broadcaster, citing a military source, said projectiles hit a telecommunications tower in Tahrouyi village.

Iran’s Fars News Agency separately reported that an explosion was heard in Misin village on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

No immediate information was available about possible casualties.

The US’ military Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday additional strikes on multiple targets in Iran, saying American forces targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites and drone-related facilities after accusing Tehran of continued actions against commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.