Trump pledges support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, economy in call with president Joseph Aoun urges Washington to pressure Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon

US President Donald Trump pledged support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, economy and armed forces during a call late Saturday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to the Lebanese presidency.

The presidency said Trump congratulated Aoun on the signing of a US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel and reaffirmed Washington’s support for Lebanon and its people.

Trump said the US would continue to help implement the agreement and restore security and stability in Lebanon.

He also stressed US support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as efforts to extend state authority across all Lebanese territory through the country’s armed forces.

Trump also pledged support for Lebanon’s economy and its “legitimate security forces,” saying Washington would spare no effort to help Lebanon regain its regional and international role.

Aoun thanked Trump for supporting Lebanon’s “legitimate authority” and state institutions, particularly the army.

The Lebanese president said Beirut would assume its responsibilities in implementing the framework agreement and expressed hope that Washington would help prevent violations and ensure all commitments are honored.

He also urged the US to pressure Israel to withdraw from territories it still occupies in southern Lebanon to facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese army up to the international border.

The presidency added that Trump expressed hope to meet Aoun soon in Washington.