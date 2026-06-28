Security forces deployed in Baghdad’s Green Zone amid reports of arrests Special forces deployed near sensitive sites as media reports arrest warrants targeting officials, security personnel in corruption cases

Iraqi special security forces were deployed early Sunday inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone amid reports of arrests linked to corruption investigations, according to media reports.

A security source told the Al-Mada news outlet that special forces were stationed near several sensitive headquarters in the area, with security measures tightened at some entrances and roads leading to the zone.

The source said the deployment coincided with arrest operations carried out under judicial warrants, targeting political figures, officials and security personnel whose names were reportedly included in files related to corruption and abuse of influence.

Videos on social media showed several main gates of the Green Zone being closed, while tanks, armored vehicles and military equipment were seen in parts of the area.

There was no statement from Iraqi security or government authorities clarifying the nature of the deployment or confirming details of the reported arrests.