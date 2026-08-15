Hezbollah vows ‘appropriate’ response to Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah vowed Saturday that Israel’s escalating attacks in southern Lebanon would be met with an “appropriate” response, saying the latest escalation reflects Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to intensify the war for political and electoral purposes.



In a statement, the group said Israel’s early Saturday attacks on southern Lebanon had expanded in scope and targeted civilians, describing the latest violence as an “aggressive escalation” and a “brutal massacre.”



Hezbollah accused Netanyahu of seeking “to strengthen his domestic political position, advance electoral objectives and appease the far right through the escalation.”



Israel intensified its attacks on southern Lebanon early Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding 19 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.



Hezbollah called on Lebanese authorities to pursue “available means” to halt the Israeli attacks and “not to insist on continuing the path of humiliating direct negotiations and offering free gifts to the enemy.”



The group warned that Israeli attacks, violations and attempts to impose a new reality in Lebanon could not continue.



“Israel must understand well that its attacks and violations ... cannot continue and will be met with what is appropriate,” Hezbollah said, describing any response as a defense of Lebanon, its people, sovereignty and national dignity.



The latest escalation comes despite a US-sponsored framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and continued negotiations between the two sides.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since March 2, with 4,335 people killed and 12,277 others injured.



The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there, as well as the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.



Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while during the current assault it advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.