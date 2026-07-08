Regional bloc, Arab states condemn Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait Statements denounce attacks as violations of international law, call for restraint, diplomacy

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several Arab countries condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday, calling them violations of international law and threats to regional security.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi denounced the attacks in the strongest terms, describing them as a "blatant assault" on the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait. He reaffirmed the bloc's full solidarity with both countries and backed all measures taken to safeguard their security and stability.

Jordan and Egypt also condemned the attacks, warning that they threaten regional security and stability and calling for restraint and de-escalation.

Qatar urged all parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy and build on the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US on June 17 to reinforce regional and international security.

Oman additionally condemned reported attacks on Saudi and Qatari commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued military escalation threatens maritime safety, international trade and global energy supplies.

Kuwait separately condemned the latest attack on its territory, saying it undermines regional and international efforts to ease tensions. It reaffirmed its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.

The condemnations came after Bahrain and Kuwait reported fresh Iranian aerial attacks following US retaliatory strikes on targets in Iran. Air raid sirens sounded in both Gulf states, while Bahraini authorities said air defenses intercepted and destroyed Iranian projectiles.

The latest escalation followed reported Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting US military strikes.