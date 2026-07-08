Joseph Aoun to formally receive invitation from US Ambassador Michel Issa in Beirut on Thursday

Lebanese president invited to visit Washington on July 21, senior source says Joseph Aoun to formally receive invitation from US Ambassador Michel Issa in Beirut on Thursday

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been invited to visit Washington on July 21 for talks with US President Donald Trump, a senior Lebanese source told Anadolu on Wednesday.



Aoun is expected to formally receive the invitation Thursday from US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa in Beirut, the source said.



The visit’s agenda is expected to focus on implementation of the US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanon’s position on regional developments and bilateral relations between Beirut and Washington, the source said.



Signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26, the agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon had risen to 4,320, with 12,203 others injured since March 2.



The Lebanese Embassy in Washington said Wednesday that the White House had officially invited Aoun to visit the US capital and meet Trump on July 21.



The invitation reflects the strong partnership between Lebanon and the US and provides an opportunity for the two presidents to discuss issues of common interest, the embassy said.

The talks will include bilateral relations, regional security and continued US support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity and state institutions, it added.



The visit follows intensive diplomatic efforts by Lebanon’s mission in Washington, in close coordination with the Lebanese presidency and senior US administration officials, to strengthen high-level bilateral dialogue and facilitate arrangements for the official visit, the embassy said.

