Visit to include discussions on diplomatic efforts to end conflict between Iran and US

Qatari delegation arrives in Iran for talks on bilateral ties, regional developments Visit to include discussions on diplomatic efforts to end conflict between Iran and US

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks on bilateral relations, regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts related to ending the conflict between Iran and the United States, Iranian media said.

The delegation is expected to hold discussions with Iranian officials on issues of mutual interest as well as recent developments in the region, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at ending what Iranian officials describe as the US-imposed war.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following overnight exchanges of fire between the two countries.

The latest escalation followed months of regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks and diplomatic disputes.

Iran and Israel also exchanged strikes this weekend before pulling back, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire and ongoing efforts by regional and international mediators to revive diplomacy and prevent a broader conflict.