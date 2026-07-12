Pakistan calls for restraint, dialogue amid fresh US-Iran hostilities Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over phone to discuss current regional situation

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and discussed the latest regional developments amid fresh hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

In a phone call, Dar urged the "parties" to de-escalate and exercise restraint, as agreed in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in June, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The phone conversations came after a new round of strikes and counter-strikes between the US and Iran following Iranian forces' opening fire on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz and announcing the waterway's closure this week.

The top diplomats exchanged views on the evolving regional situation as Dar further underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement added.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing a "constructive" role in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact, the statement concluded.

