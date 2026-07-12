Child among injured, Qatari Interior Ministry says following latest military escalation in Middle East between Iran, US

Qatar says 3 injured by falling debris after intercepting Iranian attacks Child among injured, Qatari Interior Ministry says following latest military escalation in Middle East between Iran, US

Three people, including a child, were injured in Qatar on Sunday due to falling debris from interception operations following Iranian attacks, the Qatari Interior Ministry said.

“The injured are receiving the necessary care,” the ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Security authorities and Civil Defense teams had activated emergency response procedures in line with approved contingency plans following the attacks, it added.

Earlier, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and Oman, while the UAE said it had intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone strikes.

The US launched a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile, and drone sites across southern Iran.

The attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one crew member missing, according to CENTCOM.