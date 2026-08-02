Bombing occurred in scenic Swat valley when local youths were protesting outside police station

5 killed, several injured in suspected suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan Bombing occurred in scenic Swat valley when local youths were protesting outside police station

A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday evening killed five people and injured more than a dozen others, police said.

The incident occurred in Kabal town in the scenic Swat Valley in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a group of local youths was protesting outside the police station, Mohammad Omer, the city police chief, told reporters.

Omer said a severed head was found at the bombing site, which might belong to the suicide bomber.

Police, however, are investigating to determine the nature of the bombing.