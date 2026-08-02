2 firefighting helicopters collide while battling wildfire near Athens Pilot reports copilot injured in crash, search underway for 2nd helicopter

Two firefighting helicopters collided while operating over a wildfire in western Attica, Greece, on Sunday, with the crew of one aircraft making contact with authorities while rescue efforts continued for the second, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

The helicopters collided midair over the Psatha area before crashing, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

The pilot of one helicopter contacted the Fire Department's operations center and reported that the copilot was injured.

Rescue teams were dispatched to recover the crew.

There was no immediate information about the crew of the second helicopter.

Authorities identified the crash site, and rescue teams were heading to the area.

The two helicopters had taken off from Elefsina military airport.