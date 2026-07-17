Foreign Ministry says it reserves ‘right to respond, in accordance with international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter’

Qatar warns continued Iranian attacks undermine regional security, stability efforts Foreign Ministry says it reserves ‘right to respond, in accordance with international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter’

Qatar on Friday condemned renewed Iranian attacks on its territory and those of Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, calling them a "flagrant violation" of international law and the sovereignty of the targeted countries.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms" the renewed attacks by Iran on Qatari territory, as well as on the territories of Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The ministry said the attacks constituted "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted states, and a blatant breach of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good neighborliness."

It warned that the continued attacks represent "a dangerous escalation" that could complicate efforts to contain regional tensions and undermine political and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

The ministry also held Iran "fully legally responsible" for the attacks and "all resulting consequences and repercussions."

Qatar said it reserves "its full right to respond, in accordance with international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter," and to take "all necessary measures" to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and citizens.

The Gulf state also reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, and its support for "all legitimate measures" they take to safeguard their sovereignty and security.

The ministry called for "the immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and attacks" threatening regional security and stability, urging all parties to avoid further escalation, return to dialogue and negotiations, and uphold understandings reached through diplomatic efforts.

Earlier Friday, Iran said it targeted US military assets in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan and Bahrain in a wave of retaliatory strikes, claiming damage to air bases, radar systems, weapons depots and military aircraft.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while Qatar said its armed forces thwarted several aerial attacks, with one child injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.