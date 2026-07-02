Doha says discussions to continue after funeral processions of former Iranian supreme leader

Qatar reports 'positive progress' in indirect US-Iran talks in Doha Doha says discussions to continue after funeral processions of former Iranian supreme leader

Qatar said Wednesday that indirect meetings between US and Iranian delegations in Doha have concluded with "positive progress" on issues related to a recent memorandum of understanding.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on US social media company X.

"The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader” Ali Khamenei, he added.

Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike Feb. 28. His funeral ceremony is scheduled for Friday.