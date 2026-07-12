Oman summons Iranian ambassador to protest attacks Muscat expresses 'displeasure with these irresponsible acts' after strikes hit Omani territory

Oman's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador in Muscat, Mousa Farhang, on Sunday to deliver a formal note of protest following drone attacks targeting Omani territory.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Iranian diplomat was delivered a protest note expressing Muscat's "displeasure with these irresponsible acts” following strikes that targeted the Musandam and Al-Wusta governorates.

The ministry called on Iran to adhere to the principles of "state sovereignty, good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the customs and ethical values that bind the two countries and peoples.”

Early Sunday, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries, including Oman, in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.​​​​​​​

It came after the US military’s Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.