At least 1,098 Palestinians killed, 3,535 injured by Israeli gunfire since ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

8 more Gazans killed by Israeli fire despite ceasefire At least 1,098 Palestinians killed, 3,535 injured by Israeli gunfire since ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

Eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed Sunday by Israeli army fire, amid continued violations of a ceasefire in effect since last October, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said four Palestinians were killed and two others injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the Sabra district, south of Gaza City.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least three missiles into the building in the Al-Rayes neighborhood in the district.

A medical source said a 9-year-old girl breathed her last from critical injuries she sustained from Israeli gunfire in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

A Palestinian man also died of wounds he sustained from Israeli fire on Friday east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries from an Israeli drone strike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

One more Palestinian was killed and five others were wounded in Israeli fire targeting tents sheltering displaced civilians in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, medics said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to demolish Palestinian homes and structures in areas under its control south of Khan Younis and east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said loud explosions were heard from demolition operations in Khan Younis and Gaza City, but no injuries were reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023 in a deadly offensive that has also caused widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.