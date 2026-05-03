Israeli army continues to strike southern Lebanese towns despite ceasefire in effect since April 17

New Israeli attacks kill at least 8 in southern Lebanon Israeli army continues to strike southern Lebanese towns despite ceasefire in effect since April 17

A fresh wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least eight people on Sunday, despite an ongoing ceasefire, state news agency NNA reported.

An Israeli airstrike near Tyre killed three people – two Syrians and an Egyptian.

Another person was killed when a drone struck a motorcycle in the same area.

An Israeli strike also hit a house in the town of Breqa, killing two municipal council members.

Separately, an Israeli raid on the town of Qalawiya in the Bint Jbeil district killed two people.

Another strike injured three people in the town of Safad al- Battikh.

The Israeli army has launched expanded strikes in Lebanon since March 2, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, killing nearly 2,700 people and displacing over 1.6 million others, according to official Lebanese data.

On April 17, a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire took effect, which was later extended till mid-May.