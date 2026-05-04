Education Ministry says schools will switch to remote learning May 5–8 amid security concerns and ongoing regional tensions

UAE schools shift to distance learning after renewed Iranian attacks Education Ministry says schools will switch to remote learning May 5–8 amid security concerns and ongoing regional tensions

Schools across the United Arab Emirates will shift to distance learning, the Education Ministry said Monday, following waves of Iranian attacks despite a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement, the ministry said remote learning will be implemented May 5–8 across all nurseries, as well as public and private schools nationwide.

The decision applies to students as well as teaching and administrative staff, the ministry said.

It added that the move was taken “to ensure the safety of students and all those working in the education sector.”

The situation will be reassessed on May 8 to determine whether the measure should be extended, the ministry said.

The move came after the Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the UAE territory.

Early Monday, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Authorities in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured with moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.