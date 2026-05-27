France probes foreign interference targeting pro-Palestine candidates

French prosecutors open probe into possible foreign interference targeting pro-Palestine candidates Media reports say suspected online disinformation campaign targeted La France Insoumise figures

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible foreign interference targeting candidates from the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), with media reports on Wednesday suggesting the alleged operation focused on politicians outspoken on Gaza and Palestinian issues.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the inquiry was launched "on its own initiative" to determine whether the campaigns of certain LFI candidates may have been subjected to an operation conducted "in the interest of a third state."

Authorities said the investigation was initiated without a prior complaint or official referral.

LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on social media that three party figures were affected: Sebastien Delogu, Francois Piquemal, and David Guiraud.

Media reports said the investigation is based in part on findings from Viginum -- French service for vigilance and protection against foreign digital interference -- which reportedly identified an "artificial or automated dissemination system" used to spread "inaccurate or misleading" content online.

According to several outlets, including Mediapart, the suspected operation involved coordinated disinformation campaigns using fabricated content and automated social media accounts targeting LFI candidates who had publicly expressed positions related to Gaza and Palestine.

Last week, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said judicial action had already been initiated over suspicions of foreign digital interference targeting LFI candidates.

* Written by Melike Pala in Brussels