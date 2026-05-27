Across Europe, Eid prayers conclude with worshippers exchanging greetings, reflecting messages of unity

Muslims across Europe observe Eid al-Adha with prayers Across Europe, Eid prayers conclude with worshippers exchanging greetings, reflecting messages of unity

Muslims across Europe gathered early Wednesday at mosques and designated prayer areas to perform Eid al-Adha prayers, marking the holy occasion with large congregations and a strong sense of unity.

In Italy, thousands of Muslims in Rome and surrounding cities came together at the Grand Mosque of Rome for Eid prayers. Due to exceptionally high turnout, the prayer was performed three times.

Worshippers from various nationalities later exchanged Eid greetings.

In cities such as Milan, Naples, and Turin, mosques were also filled with worshippers.

In Malta, Muslims and Turkish citizens gathered at the historic Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery in Marsa for the Eid prayer, attended by around 250 people.

Following the prayer, participants exchanged greetings, with local officials also joining the celebrations.

In Switzerland, mosques across the country were filled for Eid prayers. In Geneva, thousands of worshippers gathered at the Palexpo Exhibition Center.

After the prayer, supplications were made for the Islamic world and regions affected by conflict.

In the Netherlands, Muslims from diverse backgrounds flocked to mosques early in the morning.

In Schiedam, worshippers gathered at the Yildiz Islamic Center, where sermons emphasized sharing, solidarity, and peace. After the prayer, worshippers exchanged Eid greetings.

In Germany, Eid prayers were held in mosques affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs.

In Berlin, Turkish diplomatic representatives joined worshippers at the Sehitlik Mosque.

In Cologne, due to heavy attendance at the central mosque, many worshippers prayed in designated outdoor areas.

In Sweden's capital Stockholm, mosques filled early in the morning, with some worshippers praying in crowded conditions due to high attendance.

In Austria's capital Vienna, Muslims gathered in mosques early in the morning.

Sermons emphasized reconciliation, compassion, and social solidarity, while prayers were offered for peace in conflict zones worldwide.

Around 2,000 people attended prayers at the Fittja Grand Mosque.

In Western Thrace, Greece, Muslims in Komotini, Xanthi, and surrounding villages gathered in mosques for Eid prayers.

Sermons stressed unity, solidarity, and charity, while prayers were offered for an end to suffering in the Islamic world.

Across the Balkans, including Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, and Croatia, Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha with large congregations.

In Pristina, worshippers gathered at the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mosque, while in Tirana, thousands attended a central Eid program.

In Sofia, overflow crowds prayed outside the mosque due to limited capacity.

In Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque hosted hundreds of worshippers, while in Belgrade, Serbia, the city's only mosque was filled to capacity.