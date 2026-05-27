Some victims suffer burns or inhalation injuries, with conditions ranging from minor to critical

1 dead, 9 others missing due to chemical explosion at plant in US state of Washington Some victims suffer burns or inhalation injuries, with conditions ranging from minor to critical

At least one person was killed and nine others remained missing after a tank ruptured at a Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant in Longview, Washington, according to CBS News.

Officials said the tank contained white liquor, a chemical mixture used in the paper-pulping process.

The incident injured at least nine people, including a firefighter.

Some victims suffered burns or inhalation injuries, and their conditions ranged from minor to critical.

The Longview Fire Department said the collapsed tank remained unstable and still held liquid, creating dangerous conditions for emergency crews. Because of those safety risks, search and recovery efforts were paused overnight and were expected to resume Wednesday.

Patients were taken to hospitals in Longview and Vancouver. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center said it received nine patients, including one person who died and six others listed in fair condition. The injured firefighter was treated and released.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson expressed sympathy for the victims, their families, and first responders. He also said responders from the state Ecology Department had been sent to the scene. Officials said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community but urged people to avoid the area.

White liquor is used in papermaking and contains chemicals such as sodium hydroxide, sodium sulfide, and disodium carbonate. Officials first gave a smaller estimate of the tank’s size but later said it held about 900,000 gallons of the chemical mixture.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging, a subsidiary of Japan-based Nippon Paper Group, operates the Longview facility, which produces packaging board and pulp products used in items such as milk cartons, food containers, tissues, printing paper, cups, and plates. The plant employs about 1,000 people and is located in an industrial area shared by other timber, paper, and chemical businesses.

State records show the company has been fined for three health and safety violations since 2021. Two more safety complaints were filed earlier this year, but state officials said they were not related to the tank that ruptured.