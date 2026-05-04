UAE reports 4th wave of Iranian attacks amid renewed regional tensions Air defenses engage ballistic and cruise missiles, UAVs from Iran, Defense Ministry says

The United Arab Emirates reported a 4th wave of missiles and drones from Iran on Monday evening, the first such attacks since a ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington last month.

In a series of statements, the UAE Defense Ministry said air defenses were intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the UAE territory.

It said sounds heard across different parts of the country were the result of air defense systems engaging the incoming projectiles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Early Monday, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Authorities in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured with moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.