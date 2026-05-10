French pessimism over economy hits 91% as inflation rises, growth stalls: Survey Survey shows mounting concerns among French public over purchasing power, soaring fuel prices, and public debt amid economic slowdown

The vast majority of the French public is pessimistic about the country’s economic outlook as inflation accelerates and growth stalls amid soaring energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, according to a new poll published Sunday.

An Ipsos-BVA survey done for La Tribune Dimanche found that 91% of respondents were pessimistic about France’s economic situation, while 88% expressed concern over the future of the global economy.

The findings come less than a year before France’s 2027 presidential election and amid mounting concerns over public debt, purchasing power, and economic stagnation.

According to the poll, purchasing power remained the top concern for respondents at 49%, followed by the future of the country’s social welfare system at 41%. Around 30% cited France’s growing debt and public deficits among their main worries.

The survey also highlighted rising concern over inflation, which accelerated to 2.2% year-on-year in April from 1.7% in March, its highest level since July 2024.

Energy prices were a key driver behind the increase, surging 14.2% annually in April after a 7.4% rise the previous month, amid higher oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“The French feel a kind of resignation regarding purchasing power and are well aware that the government has no room to act on fuel prices,” Ipsos BVA Managing Director Brice Tinturier was quoted as saying.

Mounting pressure on government

The rise in fuel costs has intensified pressure on the government despite measures announced by energy giant TotalEnergies to cap gasoline and diesel prices.

A separate Elabe poll for BFMTV found that 71% of respondents consider those measures insufficient and want the company to do more to limit fuel costs. Around 65% also back a temporary reduction in fuel taxes while oil prices remain elevated.

France’s economic growth came to a halt in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest estimates from the national statistics agency INSEE.

Gross domestic product remained flat at 0% growth compared to the previous quarter, down from 0.2% growth in the final quarter of 2025.

INSEE attributed the slowdown partly to weaker exports, particularly due to a drop in aircraft deliveries by Airbus, as well as sluggish domestic demand.

Household spending on goods also fell by 0.6% in the first quarter after rising 0.4% in the previous quarter, with lower spending on diesel, gas and electricity contributing to the decline.

Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty, the Ministry of Public Accounts has tasked the General Inspectorate of Finance with assessing the potential consequences of extending the current budget framework into 2027 if parliament again fails to approve a new finance bill before the end of the year.