Israeli army 'on high alert' for possible resumption of Iran war Prime Minister Netanyahu held series of security consultations to discuss developments, Israeli media says

The Israeli army said Monday evening it is on high alert for a possible resumption of war with Iran amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are monitoring the situation and are on high alert amid the escalation in the Gulf," the army said in a statement.

"We confirm that there is no change in the instructions of the Home Front Command," it added.

The public broadcaster KAN said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held "a series of security consultations" throughout Monday to discuss the situation in the Gulf.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.