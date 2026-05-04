IRGC says no commercial or oil tankers passed through waterway in recent hours

Iran denies US claim of vessel transit in Strait of Hormuz IRGC says no commercial or oil tankers passed through waterway in recent hours

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said no commercial or oil tanker vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, rejecting US claims to the contrary.

The statement, carried by the state news agency IRNA, described reports by US officials on vessel movements as “baseless and false.”

It added that any maritime activity not aligned with rules set by Iran’s naval forces would face “serious risks,” warning that violating vessels would be stopped.

The remarks came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said two US-flagged commercial vessels had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Gulf after passing through the strait as part of what it called “Project Freedom.”

In a post on US social media company X, the command said American forces are supporting efforts to restore commercial shipping through the waterway.

It added that the vessels continued their journey safely after completing the transit.