5th round of negotiations is set to close on Thursday

Lebanon, Israel conclude 2nd day of US-sponsored talks in Washington 5th round of negotiations is set to close on Thursday

Lebanon and Israel concluded a second day of US-mediated negotiations in Washington on Wednesday, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

The 5th round of talks between the two countries is scheduled to close on Thursday.

The talks come after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding entered into force on June 18, following its electronic signing by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement includes a provision committing the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.