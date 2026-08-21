Israel recorded 682 attacks by Israeli occupiers in 2024 and 867 in 2025, while 636 incidents were registered in first half of this year alone

Israeli army commanders warn of ‘widespread escalation’ in West Bank amid occupier attacks: Report Israel recorded 682 attacks by Israeli occupiers in 2024 and 867 in 2025, while 636 incidents were registered in first half of this year alone

Senior Israeli army commanders warned of a possible “widespread eruption” in the occupied West Bank amid a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians, local media reported Thursday.

During a recent closed-door meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz, the commanders described the attacks as “a major factor fueling tensions.”

They warned that attacks targeting Palestinian villages are “driving the Palestinian population out of a state of calm, providing fertile ground for incitement against Israelis and security forces, and potentially leading to a gradual escalation with far-reaching repercussions for the security situation.”

“If immediate and coordinated action is not taken by the various Israeli agencies to bring the phenomenon under control, there is a serious concern about an imminent eruption,” they added.

Figures presented by the commanders during the meeting showed that Israel recorded 682 incidents classified as “Jewish terrorism” in 2024 and 867 in 2025, while 636 incidents were registered in the first half of this year alone.

The term referred to attacks carried out by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians.

The attacks have killed four Palestinians and injured 60 others since the beginning of 2026, according to the figures.

The army also warned that the continued attacks were forcing it to deploy additional troops to address them at the expense of other missions, as its forces face growing pressure from ongoing military offensives on several fronts.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the report.

Earlier Thursday, seven Palestinians were injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in Ramallah governorate and the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

The occupied territory has seen an escalation in Israeli military raids and occupier attacks against Palestinians and their property since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, prompting Palestinian and international warnings about the repercussions of the continued violence.

