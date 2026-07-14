Lebanon, Israel conclude 1st day of direct talks in Rome Tuesday's negotiations concluded after 7-hour meeting, according to Anadolu reporter

The first day of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome concluded on Tuesday following a seven-hour meeting at the US Embassy, an Anadolu correspondent said.

The Italian capital is hosting a sixth round of direct negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, following five previous rounds in Washington that resulted in the signing of a framework agreement.

A senior Lebanese official earlier told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the talks focus on securing a ceasefire in Lebanon and implementing the framework agreement signed on June 26.

The framework deal provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with two “pilot areas.”

The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal and links it to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with specific reference to Hezbollah.