Lebanon, Israel conclude 1st day of direct talks in Rome

Naim Berjawi and Serdar Dincel
14 July 2026•Update: 14 July 2026
The first day of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome concluded on Tuesday following a seven-hour meeting at the US Embassy, an Anadolu correspondent said.
The Italian capital is hosting a sixth round of direct negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, following five previous rounds in Washington that resulted in the signing of a framework agreement.
A senior Lebanese official earlier told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the talks focus on securing a ceasefire in Lebanon and implementing the framework agreement signed on June 26.
The framework deal provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with two “pilot areas.”
The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal and links it to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with specific reference to Hezbollah.