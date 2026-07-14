Kuwait says 4 soldiers injured in Iranian strikes as US-Iran tensions escalate Kuwaiti army detects 1 ballistic missile, 5 cruise missiles, 33 drones launched from Iran since Tuesday evening.

The Kuwaiti army said Tuesday that four soldiers were wounded in Iranian missile and drone attacks amid rising escalation between Iran and the US.

Citing Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al Atwan, the army said in a statement that its forces detected one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and 33 drones launched from Iran since Tuesday evening.

The army earlier said that its forces had engaged “hostile aerial targets" in the country's airspace.

"Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," it added on the US social media platform X.

It called on people to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

The Defense Ministry also urged citizens and residents to avoid approaching, touching, or photographing any debris resulting from the strikes.

The ministry called on citizens to refrain from publishing or sharing any photos or videos of the affected sites or the locations where shrapnel and interception debris fell on social media.

Regional countries, including Jordan and Bahrain, said early Tuesday that they had intercepted Iranian missiles and other aerial threats after Iran launched attacks targeting US military facilities.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks in recent days amid tension over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.