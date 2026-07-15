Kuwaiti army says explosions heard across parts of country resulted from interceptions, while Bahrain reports destroying multiple aerial threats

Kuwait, Bahrain say air defenses intercepted Iranian drone attacks Kuwaiti army says explosions heard across parts of country resulted from interceptions, while Bahrain reports destroying multiple aerial threats

Kuwait and Bahrain said early Wednesday that their air defense systems intercepted Iranian drone attacks as military escalation intensified across the Gulf.

Kuwait’s army said its air defenses were responding to “hostile” drone attacks following an Iranian assault.

The army said explosions that may be heard across parts of the country would result from air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones, urging the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Kuwaiti authorities said firefighters had contained a blaze at a site targeted in an Iranian attack, with no injuries reported. Authorities did not disclose the nature or location of the site.

Separately, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said air raid sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

The developments come after the Bahrain Defense Force said that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed “treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.”

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.