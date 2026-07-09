Shrapnel falls after missile interceptions, but no injuries or material damage are reported, Jordanian army says

Jordan intercepts 8 missiles launched from Iran Shrapnel falls after missile interceptions, but no injuries or material damage are reported, Jordanian army says

Jordanian air defenses intercepted and downed eight missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom on Thursday, the armed forces said.

A military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said the interception operations caused shrapnel to fall in several areas.

No injuries or material damage were reported, the source said.

The armed forces are closely monitoring regional developments and remain at the highest level of readiness to protect Jordan’s airspace, the source added.

The incident came amid escalating military exchanges between Iran and the US for a second consecutive day.

Iranian state media reported earlier Thursday that Tehran had targeted US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar with drones, while Bahraini authorities repeatedly activated warning sirens and announced interceptions of aerial threats.





