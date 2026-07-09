No casualties reported after projectiles strike perimeter of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, military base, fishing pier in southern province

Iran says US projectiles strike perimeter of Bushehr nuclear plant No casualties reported after projectiles strike perimeter of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, military base, fishing pier in southern province

The perimeter of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was struck by projectiles during US attacks on the southwestern Bushehr province on Thursday, an Iranian provincial official said.

Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor of Bushehr for political, security and social affairs, told the official news agency IRNA that several locations across the southern province were targeted in the attacks.

“The perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Choghadak military base and a fishing pier in the south of the province were among the sites targeted this afternoon,” Jahanian said.

He added that another US attack earlier Thursday targeted a pier in Asaluyeh, setting fishing boats belonging to local residents on fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

